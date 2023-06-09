Read the full Trump indictment on mishandling of classified documents

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
The Department of Justice released on Friday an unsealed federal indictment of former President Donald Trump, with charges related to the mishandling of classified documents, obstructing justice and making false statements.
Read the full indictment here.
Department of Justice officials are expected to deliver a statement at 3:00 p.m. ET.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Jun 08