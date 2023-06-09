The seal of the U.S. Justice Department is seen on the podium in the Department's headquarters briefing room before a news...
Read the full Trump indictment on mishandling of classified documents

The Department of Justice released on Friday an unsealed federal indictment of former President Donald Trump, with charges related to the mishandling of classified documents, obstructing justice and making false statements.

Read the full indictment here.
Department of Justice officials are expected to deliver a statement at 3:00 p.m. ET.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

