Senate votes to end U.S. support of Yemen war

Politics

The Senate has voted to end U.S. support for the Saudi Arabian-led coalition’s war in Yemen.

The bipartisan vote Wednesday is another strong rebuke of President Donald Trump’s support for Saudi Arabia, which has been a point of tension with Congress since the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year.

If the legislation passes the House, it would be the first time lawmakers have invoked the decades-old War Powers Resolution to halt American military involvement in a foreign conflict.

The White House has already threatened to veto the legislation, which it says is flawed and could undermine the fight against extremism.

The measure in the Senate was co-sponsored by independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah.

