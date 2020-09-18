‘She would want us all to fight’: Leaders pay tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Tributes poured in Friday night in honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died at the age of 87 of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer. The second woman to be named to the highest court and a champion of gender equality was remembered by colleagues, the nation’s top leaders and former presidents.
— Chief Justice John G. Roberts
— President Donald Trump
Ruth Bader Ginsburg stood for all of us. She fought for all of us. As a young attorney, she persisted through every challenge that an unequal system placed in her way to change the laws of our land and lead the legal charge to advance equal rights for women. It was my honor to preside over her confirmation hearings, and to strongly support her accession to the Supreme Court. In the decades since, she was consistently and reliably the voice that pierced to the heart of every issue, protected the constitutional rights of every American, and never failed in the fierce and unflinching defense of liberty and freedom. Her opinions, and her dissents, will continue to shape the basis of our law for future generations. May her memory be a blessing to all people who cherish our Constitution and its promise.
Tonight, and in the coming days, we should be focused on the loss of Justice Ginsburg and her enduring legacy. But just so there is no doubt, let me be clear: The voters should pick a President, and that President should select a successor to Justice Ginsburg. This was the position that the Republican Senate took in 2016, when there were nearly nine months before the election. That is the position the United States Senate must take now, when the election is less than two months away. We are talking about the Constitution and the Supreme Court. That institution should not be subject to politics.”
— Former Vice President Joe Biden
Every family in America benefited from her brilliant legacy and courage. Over the course of her quarter century as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Ruth Bader Ginsburg became an icon, inspiring people around the world with her tenacity, towering intellect and devotion to the American promise of equality and opportunity for all. Her tireless advocacy in the fight for gender equality, whether working at the ACLU, arguing cases before the Supreme Court or authoring thoughtful and historic opinions and dissents as an Associate Justice, leaves an enduring legacy of progress for all women. Her opinions have unequivocally cemented the precedent that all men and women are created equal.
We must honor Justice Ginsburg’s trailblazing career and safeguard her powerful legacy by ensuring that the next Associate Justice of the Supreme Court upholds her commitment to equality, opportunity and justice for all. May it be a source of comfort to her children, Jane and James, her grandchildren Paul, Clara, Miranda and Abigail, and loved ones that so many people around the world mourn their loss and are praying for them at this sad time.”
— House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
She would want us all to fight as hard as we can to preserve her legacy.”
— Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer
— Former President George W. Bush
— Former President Jimmy Carter
— Former President Bill Clinton
— Hillary Clinton
— Former Vice President Al Gore
I had the great honor of getting to know Justice Ginsburg personally when the women Senators twice had dinner with her and former Justice Sandra Day O’Connor. She has been a role model to generations of women, and her legacy will live on in the countless people she inspired.”
— Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine
— Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah
–Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa
Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer who possessed tremendous passion for her causes. She served with honor and distinction as a member of the Supreme Court.
While I had many differences with her on legal philosophy, I appreciate her service to our nation.
My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends.
May she Rest In Peace.”
— Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.
It is heartbreaking that in her final moments she was, as are many others, preoccupied with what would happen after her passing.
I want to make one thing clear: we can, and must, fight.”
— Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.
— Mark Meadows, White House chief of staff
This post is developing and will be updated.
