Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
& NewsMatch will match it!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Impeachment Inquiries

November 20, 2019

Watch

Who is testifying?

Gordon Sondland

Laura Cooper

Who is testifying next?

Nov 20

David Hale

Nov 21

Fiona Hill

Nov 20

Gordon Sondland

Nov 20

Laura Cooper

Nov 20

David Hale

Nov 21

Fiona Hill

Learn more

Watch Live Live Chat Subscribe Impeachment 101
U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland testifies before a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
By —

Associated Press

Sondland denies carrying out ‘rogue diplomacy’ in Ukraine

Politics

Gordon Sondland is denying that in carrying out President Donald Trump’s Ukraine policy he was engaging in “some kind of rogue diplomacy” or that he “muscled” his way into the issue.

Trump’s EU ambassador is testifying Wednesday in the House’s impeachment inquiry into Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democrat Joe Biden and his son while holding up military aide.

MORE: A guide to the impeachment hearings

Other witnesses have been generally consistent in saying that Sondland operated a parallel diplomatic effort orchestrated by Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

Sondland said Wednesday that the suggestion that he was engaged in “rogue diplomacy is absolutely false.” He said others were informed about the Ukraine strategy.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 20 WATCH LIVE: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 4

  2. Read Nov 15 WATCH: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 2

  3. Read Sep 27 Who’s who in the Trump impeachment inquiry?

  4. Read Nov 19 WATCH: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 3

  5. Read Nov 20 WATCH: Sondland says Pence knew about concerns over the hold on military aid to Ukraine

The Latest