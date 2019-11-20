WATCH: Amb. Sondland says he mentioned ‘investigations’ in July 10 meeting

Ambassador Gordon Sondland says his recollection of a July 10 meeting with Ukrainian officials at the White House doesn’t square with those of other U.S. officials who have testified before the House committee in an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Gordon Sondland testified on Nov. 20 publicly as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Watch in the player above.

Sondland said Wednesday he doesn’t recall former White House national security adviser John Bolton cutting the meeting short.

Others have said Bolton abruptly ended the meeting after he became angry when the issue of investigations was raised. One witness said Bolton later said he didn’t want to be part of any “drug deal” being cooked up by Sondland and chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

Instead, Sondland said, after the meeting, they all went outside and took photos on the White House lawn.

MORE: A guide to the impeachment hearings