Sondland questions details given by diplomat about events in Ukraine

Gordon Sondland is questioning details of a July cellphone call with President Donald Trump as recounted by a diplomat who overheard the call from a Kyiv restaurant.

David Holmes said he heard the two men discussing investigations Trump was seeking as Sondland held the phone out. Sondland said it “seems a little strange” that he would hold the phone that way.

Sondland, Trump’s ambassador to the EU, is testifying Wednesday in the House impeachment inquiry. Holmes testified earlier behind closed-doors.

Sondland said he doesn’t think he would have told Holmes that Trump only cares about “the big stuff,” as Holmes recounted.

Holmes also said Sondland told Trump the Ukrainian president “loves your ass” — which Sondland said “sounds like something I would say.”

Laughter in the hearing room after the answer to this question: Did you tell the Trump that Ukraine's president "loves your ass"? "Sounds like something I would say," Gordon Sondland says. "That's how President Trump and I communicate — a lot of 4-letter words." #ImpeachmentPBS pic.twitter.com/N55OMbe1cn — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) November 20, 2019

Sondland said that’s how he communicated with Trump: “a lot of four-letter words. In this case three letters.”

