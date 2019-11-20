Sondland disputes other impeachment witnesses on meeting between U.S. and Ukrainian officials

President Donald Trump’s ambassador to the European Union is disputing other witnesses in the impeachment investigation who have recounted frustration and an abrupt ending to a July meeting between U.S. and Ukrainian officials at the White House.

Diplomat Gordon Sondland tells a House committee that he was “shocked” by testimony from former White House aide Fiona Hill.

Hill said then-national security adviser John Bolton told her he didn’t want to be a part of any “drug deal” that Sondland and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney were cooking up.

MORE: A guide to the impeachment hearings

Witnesses have said Sondland brought up investigations sought by Trump in the July meeting. Several witnesses at that meeting have testified that Bolton abruptly ended it as soon as Sondland raised the issue of investigations.

Sondland says he doesn’t recall an abrupt ending and he says that would have been “memorable.”