Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
& NewsMatch will match it!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Impeachment Inquiries

November 20, 2019

Watch

Who is testifying?

Gordon Sondland

Laura Cooper

Who is testifying next?

Nov 20

David Hale

Nov 21

Fiona Hill

Nov 20

Gordon Sondland

Nov 20

Laura Cooper

Nov 20

David Hale

Nov 21

Fiona Hill

Learn more

Watch Live Live Chat Subscribe Impeachment 101
U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland takes his seat after a break a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
By —

Associated Press

Sondland disputes other impeachment witnesses on meeting between U.S. and Ukrainian officials

Politics

President Donald Trump’s ambassador to the European Union is disputing other witnesses in the impeachment investigation who have recounted frustration and an abrupt ending to a July meeting between U.S. and Ukrainian officials at the White House.

Diplomat Gordon Sondland tells a House committee that he was “shocked” by testimony from former White House aide Fiona Hill.

Hill said then-national security adviser John Bolton told her he didn’t want to be a part of any “drug deal” that Sondland and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney were cooking up.

MORE: A guide to the impeachment hearings

Witnesses have said Sondland brought up investigations sought by Trump in the July meeting. Several witnesses at that meeting have testified that Bolton abruptly ended it as soon as Sondland raised the issue of investigations.

Sondland says he doesn’t recall an abrupt ending and he says that would have been “memorable.”

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 20 WATCH LIVE: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 4

  2. Read Sep 27 Who’s who in the Trump impeachment inquiry?

  3. Read Nov 20 WATCH: Rep. Jim Jordan pushes back on Sondland’s ‘quid pro quo’ assertion

  4. Read Nov 20 Why you shouldn’t say ‘OK boomer’ at work

  5. Read Nov 15 WATCH: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 2

The Latest