WATCH: Sondland says he didn’t realize that pushing for a Burisma probe also meant the Bidens

President Donald Trump’s ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, insists he didn’t realize that pushing Ukraine to investigate the gas company Burisma could also mean looking into Trump’s political rival Joe Biden and Biden’s son Hunter.

Sondland spoke on Nov. 20 as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Hunter Biden was on Burisma’s board.

And Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has suggested that former Vice President Joe Biden helped shut down an investigation of Burisma to help Hunter Biden. But there’s no evidence either Biden committed any wrongdoing.

Sondland is testifying to the House Intelligence Committee as part of its impeachment investigation.

The committee chairman, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, asked Sondland this question: “You never put Burisma together with the Bidens?”

Sondland’s answer: “I didn’t.”

Sondland tells the committee that he wasn’t paying attention to what Giuliani “was saying on TV. We were talking to him directly.”

