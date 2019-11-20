Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
Impeachment Inquiries

November 20, 2019

Who is testifying?

Gordon Sondland

Laura Cooper

Who is testifying next?

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Sondland says Pence knew about concerns over the hold on military aid to Ukraine

Politics

A key witness in the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump says that Vice President Mike Pence was informed about concerns that military aid to Ukraine had been held up because of the investigations.

Ambassador Gordon Sondland is testifying Wednesday publicly. He already appeared behind closed doors.

He tells lawmakers that Trump was supposed to meet Ukraine’s new leader Sept. 1 in Warsaw, Poland, but Trump couldn’t make it because of a hurricane in the U.S. so Pence attended instead.

MORE: A guide to the impeachment hearings

Sondland said he told Pence before the meetings that he had concerns that the delay in military aid to Ukraine had become tied to the issue of investigations.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy raised the issue of security aid to Pence. But he didn’t specifically mention whether the idea of the hold-up was related to investigations.

Pence has denied that he knew about a link between military aid and the investigations

By —

Associated Press

