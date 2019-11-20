Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
Impeachment Inquiries

November 20, 2019

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland testifies before the U.S. House Intelligence Committee as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
By —

Associated Press

Sondland says State Department expressed ‘total support’ for efforts in Ukraine

Politics

Ambassador Gordon Sondland says State Department leadership expressed “total support” for his diplomatic efforts on Ukraine.

Sondland is testifying Wednesday before the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, who held up military aide to Ukraine while pushing the Ukrainians to investigate a Democratic political rival.

Sondland says he wrote Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to ask for help in dealing with the “logjam” between Trump and Ukraine’s president after Ukraine became aware the military aid was held up.

MORE: A guide to the impeachment hearings

In an email, he asked Pompeo for help in figuring out a way for them to move forward on the “issues of importance” for Trump.

Pompeo replied: “Yes.”

Sondland also included an email from Pompeo where he told Sondland he was doing “great work.”

By —

Associated Press

