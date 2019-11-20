Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
WATCH: Sondland recalls Trump saying there was ‘no quid pro quo’

Politics

Gordon Sondland says the Trump administration’s anticorruption efforts in Ukraine started off as “vanilla” but that more demands and conditions were later added.

Gordon Sondland testified on Nov. 20 publicly as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Watch in the player above.

He says as more conditions were added by Trump officials, it became harder to schedule a White House visit for Ukraine’s new president.

Sondland, the ambassador to the European Union, is testifying Wednesday before House impeachment investigators

MORE: A guide to the impeachment hearings

He said at one point he asked President Donald Trump what he wanted from Ukraine, and the president said there was no quid pro quo and that he simply wanted Ukraine to do the right thing.

Still, Sondland testified that he did not know until September that the president was seeking an investigation into Democratic rival Joe Biden.

