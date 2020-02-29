What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

Steyer drops out of 2020 presidential race

Politics

Tom Steyer is dropping out of the Democratic presidential race.

The billionaire activist made the announcement Saturday night after a disappointing finish in the South Carolina primary. Joe Biden notched his first primary win in the state, while Democratic front-runner Bernie Sanders finished second.

Steyer said that at this point, “honestly, I can’t see a path where I can win the presidency.”

He said he got into the race because he didn’t think racial injustice was being addressed in the country. He said he will continue to work to address that issue. He also thanked his supporters and pledged that he would never forget South Carolina, where he focused most of his presidential efforts.

“The people who have endorsed me have stood up in a very red state where I have seen things that have broken my heart,” Steyer said.

He added: “I’m not leaving. We are already working to figuring out ways to make sure that we stay in South Carolina.”

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Feb 29 AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s viral spin on virus; Dem oversteps

  2. Read Feb 29 Sanders finishes 2nd in South Carolina primary

  3. Read Feb 29 Washington state sees 1st virus death in US, declares emergency

  4. Watch Feb 28 Shields and Brooks on South Carolina stakes, Trump’s virus response

  5. Read Feb 28 Why it’s too early to compare COVID-19 with the flu

The Latest