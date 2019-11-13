Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
& NewsMatch will match it!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Impeachment Inquiries

November 13, 2019

Who is testifying today?

Bill Taylor

George Kent

Who is testifying next?

Nov 13

Bill Taylor

Nov 13

George Kent

Nov 15

Marie Yovanovitch

Learn more

Watch Live Live Chat Subscribe Impeachment 101
By —

Associated Press

Taylor says Trump’s business background used to explain Ukraine relationship

Politics

The top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine says two other envoys invoked President Donald Trump’s history as a businessman in trying to explain the U.S. relationship with Ukraine.

William Taylor described for lawmakers a September phone call in which Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, told him that Trump is a businessman and that businessmen ask people who owe something to pay up before they write out a check.

He says Kurt Volker used the same language several days later while they were together at the Yalta European Strategy Conference in Ukraine.

READ MORE: What we learned from the impeachment transcripts

Taylor says he told both that the explanation made no sense and that the Ukrainians did not owe Trump anything and that holding up security assistance for domestic political gain was “crazy.”

Taylor is testifying Wednesday in the first public hearings in the House impeachment inquiry.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 13 WATCH LIVE: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 1

  2. Read Sep 27 Who’s who in the Trump impeachment inquiry?

  3. Read Nov 13 Read Adam Schiff’s full opening statement in the first day of the public impeachment hearing

  4. Read Nov 13 How Trump is responding to the 1st public impeachment hearing

  5. Watch Nov 11 With emphasis on arts, rural communities challenge national narrative of decline

The Latest