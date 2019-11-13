Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
November 13, 2019

By —

Associated Press

Taylor says Ukraine aid contingent on announcement of investigations

Politics

The top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine says he was told that military aid to Ukraine and a White House visit for the new leader were contingent on a public announcement of investigations.

William Taylor told a House committee investigating impeachment against President Donald Trump that another diplomat, Ambassador Gordon Sondland, said “everything” was dependent on whether Ukraine’s president publicly announced investigations into Joe Biden’s son and potential interference in the 2016 presidential election.

READ MORE: Read the full text of the House impeachment inquiry resolution

Taylor says he was told Trump wanted the Ukrainian leader “in a public box” by making the statement.

But no statement was ever released.

