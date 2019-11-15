Trump attacks impeachment witness Marie Yovanovitch on Twitter

President Donald Trump is attacking a witness in House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry while she is testifying before lawmakers.

Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President’s absolute right to appoint ambassadors. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

Trump tweets that “everywhere” that former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch went “turned bad.”

Noting her postings in the foreign service, Trump says: “She started off in Somalia, how did that go?”

Trump says he has the “absolute right” to appoint ambassadors.

Yovanovitch is a career foreign service officer with a solid reputation. She testified Friday that she was the victim of “a campaign of disinformation” that used “unofficial back channels” leading to her removal from Ukraine.

