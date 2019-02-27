Trump campaign spokesperson pushes back against Cohen testimony

A spokeswoman for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign is dismissing Michael Cohen’s testimony as coming from a felon and convicted liar.

Kayleigh McEnany says in a statement Wednesday that Cohen is offering “what he says is evidence, but the only support for that is his own testimony.”

Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer, is appearing before the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

In his testimony, Cohen painted Trump as a racist and conman who acted like a mob boss. He said Trump used those around him to tamp down allegations that could be damaging to him.

McEnany emphasizes that prosecutors have said Cohen had an instinct to blame others and committed crimes, in part, to benefit himself.

Cohen has pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations and lying to Congress.