Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney of U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives at the witness table to testify before a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 27, 2019. Photo by Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
Trump campaign spokesperson pushes back against Cohen testimony

Politics

A spokeswoman for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign is dismissing Michael Cohen’s testimony as coming from a felon and convicted liar.

Kayleigh McEnany says in a statement Wednesday that Cohen is offering “what he says is evidence, but the only support for that is his own testimony.”

Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer, is appearing before the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

WATCH LIVE: Michael Cohen testifies before Congress

In his testimony, Cohen painted Trump as a racist and conman who acted like a mob boss. He said Trump used those around him to tamp down allegations that could be damaging to him.

McEnany emphasizes that prosecutors have said Cohen had an instinct to blame others and committed crimes, in part, to benefit himself.

Cohen has pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations and lying to Congress.

