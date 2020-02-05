Trump is acquitted of obstruction of Congress

The U.S. Senate voted 53-47 along party lines to acquit President Donald Trump on the second article of impeachment—obstruction of Congress.

The Senate had voted moments earlier to acquit Trump of the first article of impeachment—abuse of power.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, was the only senator to cross party lines to vote in favor of convicting Trump on the first article of impeachment. He voted “not guilty” on the obstruction of Congress charge.

After the Senate voted last week to bar new witness testimony and subpoenas for documents, Trump’s acquittal was all but assured.

The House of Representatives approved two articles of impeachment against Trump in December, making him the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.