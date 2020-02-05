Trump is acquitted of the 1st article of impeachment

The U.S. Senate voted Wednesday to acquit President Donald Trump on the first article of impeachment–abuse of power.
The 52-48 vote in favor of declaring Trump “not guilty” broke almost entirely along party lines. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who voted to convict Trump, was the only senator to cross party lines.
Voting on the second article of impeachment–obstruction of Congress–is ongoing.
WATCH: U.S. Senate votes on the articles of impeachment
This story will be updated.
