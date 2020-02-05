What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

U.S. President Trump delivers remarks at an Evangelicals for Trump Coalition Launch at the King Jesus International Ministry in Miami, Florida, U.S., January 3, 2020. Photo by REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Gretchen Frazee
By —

Gretchen Frazee

Trump is acquitted of the 1st article of impeachment

Politics
Gretchen Frazee
By —

Gretchen Frazee

Gretchen Frazee is the deputy digital editor for the PBS NewsHour.

@gretchenfrazee

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Feb 05 WATCH LIVE: The final day of Trump’s impeachment trial — Feb. 5

  2. Read Feb 04 AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s claims in his State of Union address

  3. Read Jan 21 WATCH LIVE: Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate

  4. Read Feb 05 Trump is acquitted of the 1st article of impeachment

  5. Read Feb 05 WATCH: GOP Sen. Mitt Romney says he will vote to convict Trump

The Latest