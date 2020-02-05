What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Gretchen Frazee
By —

Gretchen Frazee

WATCH LIVE: The final day of Trump’s impeachment trial — Feb. 5

Politics

Senators are expected to vote Wednesday to acquit President Donald Trump of two articles of impeachment–abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The vote was all but ensured after the Senate voted Friday not to call witnesses in the trial.

Senators will begin speeches at 9:30 a.m. ET. Votes are expected at 4 p.m. ET. Watch in the video player above.

For the past two days, Senators have been giving speeches to explain why they will vote to convict or acquit the president. Those speeches will continue Wednesday leading up to the vote.

Trump is the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. The impeachment process has been largely divided along party lines. Democrats argue Trump’s efforts to get Ukraine to investigate his political rivals is a threat to U.S. democracy. Meanwhile, Republicans say Democrats have been trying to impeach Trump since he took office and rushed through impeachment in an attempt to remove the president from ballot in the 2020 presidential election.

