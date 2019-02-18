What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

President Donald Trump participates in a presidential memorandum signing for the "Women's Global Development and Prosperity" initiative in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C. Photo by Leah Millis/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Trump lashes out at officials involved in Russia probe

Politics

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump is lashing out at key officials involved in the Russia probe, namely former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and the current deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein.

In an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes,” McCabe, who was fired last year by the FBI, described Rosenstein as having raised the prospect of invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. Trump says McCabe and Rosenstein “look like they were planning a very illegal act, and got caught.”

Trump tweets: “This was the illegal and treasonous ‘insurance policy’ in full action!”

Rosenstein issued a denial of McCabe’s account last year. He said any suggestion that he had ever advocated for the removal of the president “is absolutely false.”

READ MORE: ‘Crime may have been committed’ by Trump, ex-FBI official Andrew McCabe says

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Feb 14 Opinion: Teachers aren’t losers. They’re lifesavers

  2. Read Feb 18 Ex-FBI official Andrew McCabe: ‘Crime may have been committed’ by Trump

  3. Read Feb 18 AP fact check: Trump spins fiction about diversity visas

  4. Read Feb 18 WWII sailor in iconic Times Square kiss photo dies at 95

  5. Watch Feb 16 Violent protests in Haiti may mean a humanitarian crisis

In upcoming interview, McCabe describes ‘panic’ at DOJ after Comey firing

Politics Feb 14

The Latest