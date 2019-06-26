What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Amy Klobuchar listen to forrmer U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke speak at the first U.S. 2020 presidential election Democratic candidates debate in Miami, Florida, U.S., June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Trump mentions are scarce in Democratic presidential debate

The first hour of the first Democratic presidential debate of the 2020 cycle passed with hardly a mention of the man whom the 10 candidates on stage hope to face next November.

WATCH LIVE: Democratic presidential candidates face off in first 2020 debate

It was 16 minutes into the debate before President Donald Trump’s name was uttered by Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who briefly referenced him again as the debate headed into its second hour.

Responding to a question about U.S. tensions with Iran, Klobuchar said, “I don’t think we should conduct foreign policy in our bathrobe at 5 in the morning.”

Other candidates invoked the president’s name in making their arguments on immigration.

Trump was en route to Japan for the G-20 summit as the two-night event got underway. He has weighed in once so far on the debate, tweeting, “BORING!”

