What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a bilateral meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York City, New York, U.S., September 24, 2019. Photo by Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Trump orders transcript of Ukraine phone call to be released

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he has directed the release on Wednesday of the “unredacted” transcript of his July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Trump has acknowledged that he discussed former Vice President Joe Biden in the call.

Trump tweets Tuesday that “You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure.”

Trump’s reference to Biden on the call raised questions about whether the president improperly used his office to pressure another country as a way of hurting one of his chief Democratic rivals.

On Monday, it was reported that Trump had ordered his staff to freeze nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine a few days before a phone call with Zelenskiy

The call is at the center of an intelligence whistleblower complaint.

READ MORE: Trump’s claims about the Bidens, explained

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Sep 24 Trump orders transcript of Ukraine phone call to be released

  2. Read Sep 24 WATCH: Trump confirms he ordered aid to Ukraine to be frozen before phone call

  3. Read Sep 24 WATCH LIVE: Trump addresses the 2019 United Nations General Assembly

  4. Read Sep 05 Here’s who could lose food stamps under Trump’s proposed changes

  5. Read Sep 23 WATCH: ‘You have stolen my childhood,’ climate activist Greta Thunberg tells world leaders

The Latest