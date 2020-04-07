What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Listen: Special podcast episode

What Dr. Fauci wants you to know about face masks and staying home as virus spreads
By —

Eric Tucker, Associated Press

By —

Matthew Daly, Associated Press

By —

Mary Clare Jalonick, Associated Press

Trump sidelines watchdog tapped for virus rescue oversight

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has sidelined the inspector general who was tapped to chair a special oversight board of the $2.2 trillion economic package intended to help businesses and individuals affected by the coronavirus, officials said Tuesday.

Glenn Fine, the acting Defense Department inspector general and a veteran watchdog, had been selected by peers last month for the oversight position.

But Trump has instead nominated a replacement inspector general at the Pentagon and appointed an acting one to serve in Fine’s place, according to an email from a Defense Department official obtained by The Associated Press.

That means Fine will no longer serve on the oversight board, which was created by Congress to be the nexus of oversight for coronavirus funding. He will instead revert to the position of principle deputy inspector general.

It was not immediately clear Tuesday who will oversee the rescue law.

By —

Eric Tucker, Associated Press

By —

Matthew Daly, Associated Press

By —

Mary Clare Jalonick, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Apr 07 WATCH: Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives news briefing as NYC deaths exceed 3,200

  2. Watch Apr 03 What Dr. Fauci wants you to know about face masks and staying home as virus spreads

  3. Read Apr 05 U.S. ‘wasted’ months before preparing for virus pandemic

  4. Watch Apr 02 COVID-19 may not discriminate based on race — but U.S. health care does

  5. Read Apr 07 WATCH LIVE: New Jersey governor gives coronavirus update

The Latest