What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. Map

Listen: Special episode

What Dr. Fauci wants you to know about face masks and staying home as virus spreads
By —

Justin Stabley

WATCH LIVE: Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold news briefing

Health

President Trump and the White House coronavirus task force held a news briefing.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. EST Monday. Watch live in the player above.

By —

Justin Stabley

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Apr 06 WATCH LIVE: Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold news briefing

  2. Read Apr 05 U.S. ‘wasted’ months before preparing for virus pandemic

  3. Watch Apr 03 What Dr. Fauci wants you to know about face masks and staying home as virus spreads

  4. Read Apr 06 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care

  5. Read Apr 06 WATCH: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives coronavirus update

Will the coronavirus change how skeptics think about science?

Science Apr 05

The Latest