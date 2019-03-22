What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

President Donald Trump departs on travel to Ohio from the White House on March 20, 2019. Photo by REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
By —

Associated Press

Trump steps up effort to discredit Mueller’s Russia report

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is intensifying his efforts to discredit a highly anticipated report on the special counsel’s Russia investigation.

In an interview with Fox Business Network to be aired Friday, Trump said: “I have a deputy, appoints a man to write a report on me, to make a determination on my presidency. People will not stand for it.”

Trump’s comments came as special counsel Robert Mueller is expected to soon deliver a report to the Justice Department on his investigation into Russian election meddling.

Trump complained about Mueller’s appointment, calling him a “best friend” to James Comey, who succeeded Mueller as FBI director. Trump fired Comey while he was leading an investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. There is no evidence the two are close friends.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Mar 21 How Trump’s executive order on campus free speech could affect colleges

  2. Read Mar 21 AP fact check: Trump takes credit for law named after McCain

  3. Watch Mar 21 Why Louisianans blame government, not corporations, for pollution problems

  4. Read Mar 18 Putin marks 5th anniversary of Russia’s annexation of Crimea

  5. Read Mar 21 Cummings: Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump’s private emails, texts raise security concerns

The Latest