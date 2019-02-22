What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

President Donald Trump plans to let Attorney General William Barr to decide whether to release the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said. Photo by Leah Millis/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Trump to let attorney general decide what to release from Mueller report

Politics

WASHINGTON — The White House says President Donald Trump will let his new attorney general decide whether to release the findings of the special counsel’s Russia investigation to the public.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Trump was “following the proper process” by putting the decision to William Barr. But she stressed that the White House was not concerned about the findings.

Sanders said Trump was president because he was the “better candidate,” adding that “he didn’t need to, nor did he collude with the Russians.”

Barr has said he wants to release as much information as he can. But he has also made clear that he ultimately will decide what the public sees, and that any report will be in his words, not those of special counsel Robert Mueller.

Mueller is showing signs of concluding his investigation.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Feb 22 WATCH: R. Kelly charged with aggravated sexual abuse

  2. Read Feb 22 6 things to expect when Mueller files his report

  3. Read Feb 14 Opinion: Teachers aren’t losers. They’re lifesavers

  4. Read Feb 20 Can too much salt lead to bad skin?

  5. Watch Feb 21 Why Andrew McCabe sees the president as a threat

Why Andrew McCabe sees the president as a threat

Politics Feb 21

The Latest