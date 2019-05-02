What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

The Mueller report indicated there was no evidence President Donald Trump coordinated with Russia during the 2016 election, but the special counsel did not come to a conclusion on the question of obstruction of justice. Photo by Joshua Roberts/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Trump to retain right to invoke privilege in further congressional inquiries, lawyer says

Politics

White House lawyer Emmet Flood is objecting to what he calls the “political” report by special counsel Robert Mueller. In a letter to Attorney General William Barr, Flood says President Donald Trump will protect executive privilege in the face of congressional inquiries.

Flood says Mueller’s comments that the president could not be exonerated on obstruction of justice “do not belong in our criminal justice vocabulary,” and says Mueller and his staff “failed in their duty to act as prosecutors and only as prosecutors.”

The White House sent the letter to Barr last month, a day after Mueller’s report was released publicly. Its existence was first reported by CNN.

Flood adds that though Trump allowed his staff to be interviewed by Mueller’s team, he did not waive executive privilege and reserves the ability to instruct his aides to decline to testify in congressional investigations.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Aug 29 After decades of pushing bachelor’s degrees, U.S. needs more tradespeople

  2. Watch Apr 30 What parents of dyslexic children are teaching schools about literacy

  3. Read Apr 27 There’s a measles outbreak. Do you need another shot?

  4. Read May 02 WATCH: Trump participates in National Day of Prayer service

  5. Read May 14 Column: How teachers can support students during Ramadan

The Latest