What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

#yourvoicematters

Election 2020

Nov. 3, 2020

Presidential

Check all election results

Featured stories

See all

Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

Trump took Florida despite Biden lead with Hispanic voters

Politics

President Donald Trump won the state of Florida with support from a majority of voters — 55 percent — aged 45 and over, according to preliminary data from AP’s VoteCast survey. He also did better with white voters — at 61 percent — than former Vice President Joe Biden.

While Biden earned a larger share of the Black vote in Florida than Hillary Clinton did in 2016 — earning 91 percent of African-Americans’ votes — the Democrat had a narrower lead among Latinos in Florida, 40 percent of whom supported Trump this election. A majority of Cuban Americans turned out for Trump, with 52 percent voting for the incumbent candidate. The Trump campaign’s efforts with these Hispanic voters seems to have paid off in areas such as Miami-Dade County, where Biden’s lead was significantly narrower than Clinton’s in 2016.

Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

Courtney Vinopal is a general assignment reporter at the PBS NewsHour.

@cglennvino

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 03 WATCH LIVE: Election 2020 – PBS NewsHour special coverage

  2. Read Nov 04 WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump speaks as vote count continues

  3. Read Nov 04 Democrat Joe Biden wins Minnesota

  4. Read Nov 04 WATCH LIVE: Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks as vote count continues

  5. Read Nov 04 Biden wins at least 1 electoral vote from Maine

Trump, Biden campaign in Florida, which has backed winning candidate for decades

Politics Oct 29

The Latest