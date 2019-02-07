What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

President Donald Trump announces a deal to fund the government for three weeks as he speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House on January 25, 2019. Over the weekend he expressed doubts that Congress would agree to a long-term budget deal that he would be willing to sign. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
Trump weighs in on Virginia Democrats’ woes

RICHMOND, Va. — President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of “killing the Great State of Virginia.” Trump was responding to the scandal that has engulfed Virginia’s top three elected officials, including Gov. Ralph Northam, whose medical school yearbook featured a racist photo.

A woman has alleged that state’s lieutenant governor, Justin Fairfax, sexually assaulted her, a charge he denies. And the state’s attorney general has acknowledged that he wore blackface once as a teenager.

Trump claims in a tweet Thursday that the response to the fallout has been politically biased, alleging that: “If the three failing pols were Republicans, far stronger action would be taken.”

Northam won the governorship in 2017, and Democrats made big gains in the state, in part because of a backlash against Trump, and has moved to within striking distance of a majority in both houses.

Democrat Hillary Clinton carried Virginia in the 2016 presidential election. Trump predicted in his tweet that the state “will come back HOME Republican) in 2020!”

READ MORE: Democrats speechless as scandal engulfs Virginia’s leaders

The racist role of blackface in American society

Politics Feb 04

