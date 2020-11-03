What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Election 2020

Nov. 3, 2020

Presidential

Trump wins 4 states, while Biden takes 7 states

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has won Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Tennessee, while Democrat Joe Biden has won Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island.

The results were not a surprise. Biden is very strong in the states that went for him, just as Trump is strong in the states he won.

Trump takes 33 electoral votes for winning those four states, while Biden adds 69 electoral votes to his total for winning seven states.

