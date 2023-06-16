Trump’s legal cases, explained

This week Donald Trump became the first former U.S. president to ever be indicted on federal criminal charges. The 37 criminal counts Trump faces in this most recent federal arraignment come on the heels of a New York State indictment on 34 felony counts, among other legal challenges.

The two indictments that Trump is currently facing are just the beginning of what will “probably be the biggest stress test that the American justice system has faced in the nation’s history,” Politico legal editor James Romoser told PBS NewsHour digital anchor Nicole Ellis.

As of now, Trump is facing the following legal challenges:

CURRENT INDICTMENTS:

Federal indictment on 37 criminal counts for allegedly retaining classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home after he left the White House and his alleged effort to obstruct the government’s attempts to recover those documents.

New York state indictment on 34 criminal counts for falsifying business records around alleged hush money payments to Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, in the final days of the 2016 campaign.

ONGOING CRIMINAL INVESTIGATIONS:

Georgia state investigation into alleged efforts to interfere with the 2020 election results.

Federal investigation into alleged attempts to derail the transfer of presidential power on Jan. 6

CIVIL CASES:

Ongoing:

New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing the Trump Organization for allegedly lying to lenders and insurers by overvaluing his company and assets. A trial is currently scheduled for October,

Verdict reached:

Trump was found guilty of sexual assault and defamation against advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, but found not guilty of rape in a civil suit in New York. The court awarded Carroll an estimated $5 million in compensatory and punitive damage. Carroll’s lawyers amended the lawsuit, however, following comments Trump made about her after the verdict was announced. They are seeking at least $10 million in that amended case.

The most recent federal indictment is critical, Romoser said, based on the severity of the national security crimes alleged. “He’s accused of violating the Espionage Act, which doesn’t just criminalize spying itself, but criminalizes a wide range of behavior in relation to sensitive national security information,” he said.

Despite the severity of the crimes alleged against Trump, Romoser said the indictments and ongoing investigations do not impede his ability to run for president and that, so far, Republicans don’t seem to be wavering in their support.

“Trump is aggressively fundraising off of these indictments. He’s trying to use it to galvanize his support among the Republicans. And so far, it seems to be working,” Romoser said.