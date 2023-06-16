Trump’s legal cases, explained

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Nicole Ellis
Nicole Ellis
Casey Kuhn
Casey Kuhn
This week Donald Trump became the first former U.S. president to ever be indicted on federal criminal charges. The 37 criminal counts Trump faces in this most recent federal arraignment come on the heels of a New York State indictment on 34 felony counts, among other legal challenges.
The two indictments that Trump is currently facing are just the beginning of what will “probably be the biggest stress test that the American justice system has faced in the nation’s history,” Politico legal editor James Romoser told PBS NewsHour digital anchor Nicole Ellis.
As of now, Trump is facing the following legal challenges:
CURRENT INDICTMENTS:
ONGOING CRIMINAL INVESTIGATIONS:
CIVIL CASES:
Ongoing:
Verdict reached:
The most recent federal indictment is critical, Romoser said, based on the severity of the national security crimes alleged. “He’s accused of violating the Espionage Act, which doesn’t just criminalize spying itself, but criminalizes a wide range of behavior in relation to sensitive national security information,” he said.
Despite the severity of the crimes alleged against Trump, Romoser said the indictments and ongoing investigations do not impede his ability to run for president and that, so far, Republicans don’t seem to be wavering in their support.
“Trump is aggressively fundraising off of these indictments. He’s trying to use it to galvanize his support among the Republicans. And so far, it seems to be working,” Romoser said.
Jun 14