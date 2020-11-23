Double your gift now with our Year-End Match

Matthew Daly, Associated Press

Mary Clare Jalonick, Associated Press

U.S. agency allows formal Biden transition to begin

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The General Services Administration has ascertained that President-elect Joe Biden is the “apparent winner” of the Nov. 3 election, clearing the way for the start of the transition from President Donald Trump’s administration.

An official said Administrator Emily Murphy made the determination after Trump efforts to subvert the vote failed across battleground states, most recently in Michigan, which certified Biden’s victory Monday.

The move clears the way for Biden aides to begin coordinating with federal agencies on plans for takeover on Jan. 20.

Matthew Daly, Associated Press

Mary Clare Jalonick, Associated Press

