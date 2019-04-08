What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards march during a military parade to commemorate the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war in Tehran. Photo by Morteza Nikoubazl/Reuters
By —

Matthew Lee, Associated Press

U.S. declares Iran’s guard force a ‘terrorist organization’

Politics

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced Monday that the U.S. is designating Iran’s Revolutionary Guard a “foreign terrorist organization,” in an effort to increase pressure on the country that could have significant diplomatic implications in the Middle East.

It is the first time that the U.S. has designated a part of another government as a terrorist organization.

The designation imposes sanctions that include freezes on assets the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps may have in U.S. jurisdictions and a ban on Americans doing business with it.

“This unprecedented step, led by the Department of State, recognizes the reality that Iran is not only a State Sponsor of Terrorism, but that the IRGC actively participates in, finances, and promotes terrorism as a tool of statecraft,” Trump said in a statement.

Iran has threatened to retaliate for the decision.

The IRGC is a paramilitary organization formed in the wake of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution to defend its clerically overseen government. The force answers only to Iran’s supreme leader, operates independently of the regular military and has vast economic interests across the country.

The designation allows the U.S. to deny entry to people found to have provided the Guard with material support or prosecute them for sanctions violations. That could include European and Asian companies and businesspeople who deal with the Guard’s many affiliates.

It will also complicate diplomacy. Without exclusions or waivers to the designation, U.S. troops and diplomats could be barred from contact with Iraqi or Lebanese authorities who interact with Guard officials or surrogates.

The Pentagon and U.S. intelligence agencies have raised concerns about the impact of the designation if the move does not allow contact with foreign officials who may have met with or communicated with Guard personnel. Those concerns have, in part, dissuaded previous administrations from taking the step, which has been considered for more than a decade.

The department currently designates 60 groups, such as al-Qaida and the Islamic State and their various affiliates, Hezbollah and numerous militant Palestinian factions, as “foreign terrorist organizations.” But none of them is a state-run military.

By —

Matthew Lee, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Apr 08 What you need to know about a popular weed killer’s alleged link to cancer

  2. Read Apr 06 Paul Rudd and the science behind youthful skin

  3. Read Apr 07 The new truth about Aspirin, and your doctor’s slow uptake of medical evidence

  4. Read Apr 08 Bernie Sanders finds himself in a new role as front-runner

  5. Read Apr 08 AP sources: Secret Service director to leave Trump administration

Iran is responsible for Yemen’s humanitarian crisis, says Pompeo

World Feb 13

The Latest