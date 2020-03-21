What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen wave upon his arrival at Yokota Air Base on the outskirts of Tokyo. Photo by Shizuo Kambayashi/Reuters
Vice President Mike Pence, wife test negative

Politics

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, have tested negative for the coronavirus.

The vice president’s press secretary, Katie Miller, tweeted the results of the tests Saturday night.

Pence had announced earlier Saturday that, out of an abundance of caution, he and his wife would be tested for the virus. A member of the vice president’s staff had tested positive for the virus.

The vice president had said the staffer, who did not have close contact with either the president or vice president, was doing well. Still, Pence stood just a few feet from President Donald Trump at the podium during their press conference.

