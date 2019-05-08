What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Elana Schor, Associated Press

Warren releases $100 billion plan to combat opioid epidemic

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has unveiled a new version of her plan to combat America’s opioid epidemic, proposing to spend $100 billion over 10 years on battling the public health consequences of addiction.

Warren’s new opioids measure is modeled on a 1990 law passed to help fight the spread of AIDS and would be paid for using her proposed tax on the wealthiest American households. The Massachusetts senator released her new plan Wednesday ahead of a campaign trip to Ohio and West Virginia, where she’ll visit a town that sued drug companies.

Warren ties the opioid epidemic to the influence of drug companies’ “money and power” in America. Drug companies have largely denied that their distribution practices contributed to the nation’s rising opioid overdose rate.

By —

Elana Schor, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read May 08 Trump invokes executive privilege to block full report release

  2. Read May 07 What happens if Attorney General Barr is held in contempt of Congress?

  3. Read May 08 New York Senate approves giving Trump’s state tax return to U.S. House

  4. Read May 07 WATCH: Barr contempt vote from House committee

  5. Read May 08 House panel votes to hold Attorney General Barr in contempt

The Latest