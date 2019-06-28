What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: 2020 Democratic candidates on what foreign relationship they would reset as president

Politics

Smoothing over relationships with allies is top of mind for Democrats, who were asked how they’d repair frayed foreign ties if they’re picked to replace President Donald Trump.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, California Sen. Kamala Harris and California Rep. Eric Swalwell said Thursday that they would reach out first to NATO alliance members to reinforce those ties.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders urged a focus on the United Nations, while author Marianne Williamson and Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet said they’d call European allies.

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and businessman Andrew Yang said they’d address China, while New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand would engage with Iran and work toward stabilizing the Middle East.

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg says all U.S. international relationships should change because by the end of Trump’s term, the country “likely will have pissed off other allies.”

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jun 27 WATCH: Candidates face off in second night of 2020 Democratic debate

  2. Read Jun 25 Smartphones aren’t making millennials grow horns. Here’s how to spot a bad study

  3. Read Jun 28 What stood out on night 2 of the 2020 Democratic debates

  4. Watch Jun 21 A firsthand report of ‘inhumane conditions’ at a migrant children’s detention facility

  5. Watch Jun 27 How Trump’s support is faring in the wake of assault allegations, migrant children’s care

The Latest