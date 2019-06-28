WATCH: 2020 Democratic candidates on what foreign relationship they would reset as president

Smoothing over relationships with allies is top of mind for Democrats, who were asked how they’d repair frayed foreign ties if they’re picked to replace President Donald Trump.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, California Sen. Kamala Harris and California Rep. Eric Swalwell said Thursday that they would reach out first to NATO alliance members to reinforce those ties.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders urged a focus on the United Nations, while author Marianne Williamson and Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet said they’d call European allies.

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and businessman Andrew Yang said they’d address China, while New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand would engage with Iran and work toward stabilizing the Middle East.

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg says all U.S. international relationships should change because by the end of Trump’s term, the country “likely will have pissed off other allies.”