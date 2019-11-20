Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
& NewsMatch will match it!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Impeachment Inquiries

November 20, 2019

Watch

Who is testifying?

Gordon Sondland

Laura Cooper

Who is testifying next?

Nov 20

David Hale

Nov 21

Fiona Hill

Nov 20

Gordon Sondland

Nov 20

Laura Cooper

Nov 20

David Hale

Nov 21

Fiona Hill

Learn more

Watch Live Live Chat Subscribe Impeachment 101
By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Schiff warns the Trump administration against obstructing impeachment investigation

Politics

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff has opened Wednesday’s impeachment hearing with a warning for President Donald Trump’s administration.

Schiff spoke on Nov. 20 publicly as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Watch in the player above.

Schiff said the House has “not received a single document” from the administration as it has investigated Trump’s dealings with Ukraine. He said Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have made “a concerted and across the board effort” to obstruct the investigation and “they do so at their own peril.”

Democrats have said they are considering an article of impeachment against Trump for obstruction of Congress.

The committee is hearing testimony Wednesday from Ambassador Gordon Sondland, who says that “everyone was in the loop” in Trump’s administration as the president pushed Ukraine to open investigations into Democrats.

Schiff says, “The knowledge of this scheme was far and wide.”

MORE: A guide to the impeachment hearings

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 20 WATCH LIVE: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 4

  2. Read Nov 15 WATCH: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 2

  3. Read Sep 27 Who’s who in the Trump impeachment inquiry?

  4. Read Nov 19 WATCH: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 3

  5. Read Nov 20 WATCH: Sondland says Pence knew about concerns over the hold on military aid to Ukraine

The Latest