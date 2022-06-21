WATCH: Arizona House speaker testifies he was pressured to overturn 2020 election results, despite no evidence of fraud

Arizona’s House Speaker Rusty Bowers testified before the Jan. 6 committee Tuesday about being pressured to overturn the state’s 2020 election results due to election fraud but was never provided any evidence to support the claims.

The public hearing, the fourth by the panel this month, stemmed from its yearlong investigation into President Donald Trump’s unprecedented attempt to remain in power, a sprawling scheme that the chairman of the Jan. 6 committee has likened to an “attempted coup.”

Schiff began his questioning of Bowers — a self-described conservative who testified that he had wanted former President Donald Trump to win the 2020 election — by asking about a statement just released by Trump that claimed Bowers had told him the election was rigged.

“Anywhere, anyone, anytime has said that I said the election was rigged, that would not be true,” Bowers responded.

Among the requests that Bowers said Trump made of him was that he remove and replace Arizona’s electors to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s win in Arizona. Bowers said it ran counter to his oath to the Constitution and that he would “never do anything of such magnitude without deep consultation with qualified attorneys.”

“It is a tenet of my faith that the Constitution is divinely inspired. My most basic foundational beliefs,” he went on to say. “So for me to do that because somebody just asked me to, is foreign to my very being. I will not do it.”

Bowers said that when he met with Trump attorneys Jenna Ellis and Rudy Giuliani, he pressed them for names of people they claimed had voted illegally in Arizona, but they never had any evidence, just “lots of theories.”

Tuesday’s focus reviewed how Trump was repeatedly told his pressure campaign could potentially cause violence against the local officials and their families but pursued it anyway, according to a committee aide.

And it underscored that fallout from Trump’s lies continues, with election officers facing ongoing public harassment and political challengers trying to take over their jobs.