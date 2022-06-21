WATCH: Rep. Adam Schiff calls Trump’s election lie a ‘dangerous cancer’

The House Jan. 6 committee has opened, hearing from local officials who fended off Donald Trump’s pressure to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The panel investigating the U.S. Capitol attack resumes Tuesday with testimony from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger about Trump’s call asking him to “find 11,780” votes to prevent Joe Biden’s election victory. His deputy Gabe Sterling and Arizona’s Republican state leader Rusty Bowers are also key witnesses.

Making his opening statement before the witnesses testified, Rep. Adam Schiff told the hearing that “the President’s lie was — and is — a dangerous cancer on the body politic.”

“If you can convince Americans that they cannot trust their own elections, that anytime they lose, it is somehow illegitimate, then what is left but violence to determine who should govern?”

During the hearing, the committee played several clips of high-ranking state election officials as well as local election workers being harassed and intimidated outside their homes.

In one audio, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson recalled hearing protesters outside her home after Giuliani and other Trump allies focused in on the state’s certification of Joe Biden’s win.

The Jan. 6 panel will focus on Tuesday on how Trump pressured battleground state officials with schemes to reject state tallies and electors, all fueled by his false claims of election fraud.