Who is Rep. Rusty Bowers and why is he testifying before the Jan. 6 committee?

Republican Rep. Russell “Rusty” Bowers, speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives, will testify June 21 before the House Jan. 6 committee about pressure he faced from former President Donald Trump and his allies to intervene in his state’s election results.

He is one of several state-level election officials expected to testify during the fourth day of hearings about Trump’s pressure on states to interfere in the results of the 2020 election.

Bowers was subpoenaed by the committee, a spokesperson told The Arizona Republic, and planned to cooperate.

Bowers supported Trump’s re-election campaign in 2020. After Trump’s loss, the former president and lawyer Rudy Giuliani called Bowers to ask for his help in having the state override voters’ choice of Joe Biden and pick its own slate of electors ahead of Congress’ Jan. 6 count, The Arizona Republic and CNN reported.

Trump and Giuliani claimed the maneuver was legal under state law, but never sent the proof Bowers requested, he told Arizona Republic reporters last year.

Arizona’s Senate went on to authorize a recount of presidential and U.S. Senate results from Maricopa County, a process that has been a consistent source of misinformation about the election, including from the conservative firm hired to analyze results. Independent fact checkers and election analysts have dubbed the firm’s methods deeply flawed. The report confirmed Biden’s win and found no evidence of voter fraud.

Along with blocking the request from Trump and Giuliani, Bowers also intervened in January 2022 to stop a House bill that would have given the state legislature power to choose its slate of presidential electors, overriding the winner chosen by voters.

Bowers was one of five recipients of this year’s John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award, given to public officials who protect U.S. democracy.

“As a conservative Republican, I don’t like the results of the presidential election,” Bowers said, according to the awards page. “I voted for President Trump and worked hard to reelect him. But I cannot and will not entertain a suggestion that we violate current law to change the outcome of a certified election.”