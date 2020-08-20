What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

#yourvoicematters

Democratic National Convention

Day 4

Schedule

10:30am ET

Politics This Morning Replay

6pm ET

PBS NewsHour Replay

7pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Pre-show with Daniel Bush Replay

9pm ET

Democratic National Convention Day 4 Live

Sen. Cory Booker

Joe Biden, Democratic nominee for president

Latest Election News

See all

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Tammy Baldwin shares story at DNC of childhood illness

Politics

Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin is sharing her struggles with a childhood illness to tout the importance of health coverage for preexisting conditions.

Watch Baldwin’s remarks in the player above.

Baldwin said at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday that she was hospitalized for three months as a 9-year-old. Her grandparents were her caregivers, and their insurance did not cover her. Baldwin says she then struggled to get health insurance as an adult.

She asks: “Do we want to be a country where medical bills bury people in debt?”

Baldwin is touting her support under the Obama-Biden administration for the Affordable Care Act. It allows young people to stay on their parents’ insurance until they are 26.

Baldwin spoke from Milwaukee, the city where the convention was set to be held before the coronavirus pandemic forced most of the events to be held virtually.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Aug 20 WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden speaks at the 2020 DNC

  2. Read Aug 17 How to watch the 2020 national conventions

  3. Read Aug 20 Thousands of chicks arrive dead to farmers amid USPS turmoil

  4. Read Aug 20 WATCH: Andrew Yang jabs GOP for mispronouncing Kamala

  5. Watch Aug 20 Al Gore on virtual convention, Trump’s ‘trickery’ and Biden’s climate platform

The Latest