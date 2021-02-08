WATCH: Biden and Harris take virtual tour of vaccination site in Glendale, Arizona

President Joe Biden virtually toured the State Farm Stadium vaccination site in Glendale, Arizona Monday, thanking front line workers distributing the COVID-19 vaccine.

At the state’s request, the administration has deployed FEMA staff and members of the National Guard to support operations and help get people vaccinated.

The State Farm Stadium is currently a full-time drive-thru vaccination center that runs 24-hours a day, 7 days a week.

Dr. Cara Christ, the director of Arizona’s Department of Health Services, told Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris during the virtual tour of the site that they deliver 350-400 vaccinations per hour, which averages between eight-thousand and nine-thousand vaccinations per day.

For his part, Biden repeatedly thanked Dr. Christ and the FEMA staff members who participated in the tour for their “dedication.”

“You’re saving peoples’ lives short term and long term so thank you, thank you, thank you,” Biden said.

He said when he first took office, there hadn’t been “much of a transition,” adding, “we weren’t given a lot of information and some of the information we had turned out not to be accurate.”

But Biden said the coordination and operation is now on track and “things are beginning to click.”

Biden says the administration is on track to deliver more than his promised 100-million shots on 100 days.