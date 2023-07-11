WATCH: Biden and Turkey’s President Erdogan meet at NATO summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday but remained mum on the deal to advance Sweden’s membership in NATO.

Watch the meeting in the player above.

Although Biden made a reference to “the agreement you reached yesterday,” Erdogan said nothing about it. Turkey has been the primary obstacle to Sweden joining the alliance, but NATO announced on Monday night that Erdogan agreed to forward the issue to his country’s parliament.

It was a conspicuous omission from Erdogan, who has not commented on the issue publicly during the summit.

However, Erdogan appeared eager to develop his relationship with Biden. He said previous meetings were “mere warm ups, but now we are initiating a new process.”

Mentioning next year’s presidential election, Erdogan told Biden that he wanted “to take this opportunity to wish you the best of luck.”

Biden responded, “I look forward to meeting with you the next five years.”