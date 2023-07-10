News Wrap: Biden meets with King Charles ahead of NATO summit

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Monday, President Biden met with King Charles at Windsor Castle ahead of the NATO summit in Lithuania, officials blamed a Russian-guided bomb for killing seven people in who gathered to receive humanitarian aid in southern Ukraine, and sports doctor Larry Nassar, who sexually abused Olympic and college gymnasts, was stabbed by another inmate at a federal prison in Florida.
