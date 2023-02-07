WATCH: Biden calls for support of Junk Fee Prevention Act during State of the Union

President Joe Biden has started his State of the Union address Tuesday night, where he is expected to call on Republicans to work with him to “finish the job” of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation as he seeks to overcome pessimism in the country and navigate political divisions in Washington.

Biden continuously pushed for support of the Junk Free Prevention Act, Pro Act and the Affordable Child Care calling on his Republican colleagues.

“Americans are tired of being played for suckers,” Biden said, asking Congress to “pass the Junk Free Prevention Act so companies stop ripping us off.”

The address comes as the nation struggles to make sense of confounding cross-currents at home and abroad — economic uncertainty, a wearying war in Ukraine, growing tensions with China and more — and warily sizes up Biden’s fitness for a likely reelection bid.

The setting for Biden’s speech, both politically and physically, was markedly different from a year ago, as Republican control of the House presented him with new challenges. The president was offering a reassuring assessment of the nation’s condition rather than rolling out flashy policy proposals.

Lawmakers, members of the Cabinet, justices of the Supreme Court and the diplomatic corps gathered for the annual address as tighter-than-usual security measures returned in a vestige of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol. Biden was seen reviewing the final draft of his speech in his limousine as he departed the White House for the Capitol.

