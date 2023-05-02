New initiative aims to boost graduation rates at historically Black colleges

As we enter another graduation season, historically Black colleges and universities are working hard to increase the number of students who walk across their stages in the years to come. One program is doing that by focusing on reenrollment and giving students access to one-on-one educational support. Hari Sreenivasan reports from Atlanta for our series, Rethinking College.

Hari Sreenivasan joined the PBS NewsHour in 2009. He is the Anchor of PBS NewsHour Weekend and a Senior Correspondent for the nightly program.

