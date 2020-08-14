WATCH: Biden, Harris sign documents ahead of Democratic National Convention

With the Democratic National Convention only days away, Joe Biden, the party’s presumptive nominee for president, and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, signed documents to pave the way for the fall campaign.

Watch the event in the player above.

Biden is poised to unveil his vision for the country’s future in the first presidential nominating convention of the coronavirus era next week.

During the document signing, a reporter asked Harris about her response to Republican attacks on her since she became Biden’s running mate.

She declined to answer the question directly, but said, “I’m signing this because I’m in this race to win, and with that guy right there. And we’re going to get it done.”

The Democratic National Convention formally begins Monday, but there will be no physical gathering place, no cheering audience, no balloons.

The program will consist of a series of online video addresses — half of which will be prerecorded — that play out for two hours each night until Biden formally accepts the Democratic presidential nomination Thursday.