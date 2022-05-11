News Wrap: Sharp rise in inflation may have hit a peak, but remains near 40-year highs

In our news wrap Wednesday, the Labor Department's April consumer price report shows a slight drop in inflation increases amid 40-year highs, Hong Kong police arrested a Catholic cardinal for endangering China's national security, the Great Barrier Reef suffered its fourth mass-bleaching event in seven years and candidates backed by former President Trump had mixed results in Tuesday's primaries.

