WATCH: Biden says U.S. needs to tell China, ‘This is as far as you go’

A possible boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics? South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg says “any tool should be on the table” in dealing with China.

The candidates spoke during the PBS NewsHour/POLITICO Democratic Debate at 8 p.m. ET.

Buittigieg and other Democrats seeking their party’s presidential nomination are advocating a mix of policies in response to China’s mass detention camps for Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities.

Billionaire Tom Steyer is stressing the need for a relationship with China, a “frenemy,” to combat the global challenge of climate change.

Asked specifically about Chinese military buildup, former Vice President Joe Biden says China would need 17 years to achieve the status of the U.S. military. He also says it must be clear the U.S. will not abide by any human rights abuses on the part of China.

The Chinese government has long struggled with its 11 million-strong Uighur population, an ethnic Turkic minority native to Xinjiang province, and in recent years has detained 1 million or more Uighurs and other minorities in the camps.

