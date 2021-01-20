WATCH: Biden speaks at the Lincoln Memorial on inauguration night

President Joe Biden spoke at the Lincoln Memorial Wednesday night during “Celebrating America,” a broadcast special to honor his inauguration.

“I will give my all to you,” Biden said during his remarks.

Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above.

Host Tom Hanks introduced the 90-minute special airing across several networks on Wednesday night in place of the usual official inaugural balls. Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria are co-hosting.

John Legend, Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, the Foo Fighters and Justin Timberlake will perform.

Bruce Springsteen sang “Land of Hope and Dreams” as he stood alone with his guitar in front of the Lincoln Memorial to open the event.

Performing the 1999 song of solace, Springsteen sang, “I will provide for you, and I’ll stand by your side. You’ll need a good companion, for this part of the ride.”

Host Tom Hanks, also at the Lincoln Memorial, introduced the show by saying, “In the last few weeks, in the last few years, we’ve witnessed deep divisions and a troubling rancor in our land. But tonight we ponder the United States of America.”

